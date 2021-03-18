Faith in Focus: Are you ready for Easter?

Easter is just around the corner, but there is no indication in the Scriptures that the early Christians celebrated a particular day of the year as Easter.
To Christians of the first century every Sunday was a reminder of the Lord Jesus’ resurrection.
God’s people were told in the Old Testament to set aside one day in seven to rest from their pursuits of work and other activities and worship the Lord. This was to be done every seventh day of the week as a reminder that in six days God had created the heavens and earth, the seas and all living things. God rested or ceased on the seventh day and hallowed it (Genesis 2:1-3). This creation account is the reason given for the fourth commandment in Exodus 20:8-11.
The Sabbath was also a reminder to Israel of how God had brought them out of the land of Egypt (Deuteronomy 5:12-15). So, the Sabbath commandment had a redemptive reason, as well as a reason from creation given by God.
In the New Testament, we find that the Lord Jesus arose from the dead in the morning of the first day following the Jewish Sabbath. A careful reading of the New Testament will show you that there is a change of days from the seventh to the first, beginning with the resurrection of Christ.
Read John 20 and notice the references to “the first day of the week” in verses 1 and 19. In verse 26, we find the disciples again assembled on the next “Lord’s day.” Notice how careful John is to pinpoint the day. He says, “after 8 days” the risen Christ comes again to his disciples.
To our way of counting, it sounds as if this was on a Monday, but to the ancient mind, any part of a day, week, month or year was counted as a whole. Both Sundays were counted as days. It is the same with Christ’s death and resurrection. Christ was in the grave much less than 72 hours, but to the Jewish mind, it was the parts of three days that made it clearly three days.
Another passage of Scripture showing that the first day was now the Sabbath of the Christians is Acts 20:6-7. We find there that Paul arrived at Troas sometime on Monday and stayed until the “first day of the week” - the days the disciples came together to observe the Lord’s supper and hear the word of God preached. Other references to “the first day of the week” or “the Lord’s day” are found in 1 Corinthians 16:2 and Revelation 1:10.
The point I am making is simply this: to the early Christians, each “Lord’s day” was a remembrance of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, our living Savior. They did not celebrate the resurrection of Christ just once a year.
The word “Easter” and much of what goes with it actually is of pagan origin. Eastra was a pagan goddess associated with spring and the annual rebirth of life in nature. Easter probably was brought into “Christendom” the same way as Christmas and many other church holidays, as an attempt to give those who were called Christians something to celebrate when all their neighbors were involved in their “pagan” rituals. There is no trace of Easter associated with the church in any way until the eighth century, long after the times of the apostles.
Easter is looked upon by many as the great day of Christian strength and unity, when all attendance records of the past year are broken. It actually shows just the opposite. It shows how superstitious so many people are, thinking that attending church and receiving communion once a year will atone for 364 days of indifference.
The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is a daily reality in the lives of real Christians. The life of a truly converted person is a testimony to the resurrection of his Lord.
Friend, God is not impressed with what you give up for Lent, the rituals you may go through or occasional church attendance. God wants you to know the living reality of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ every day of the year. He wants you to stop pretending and get serious about how you stand with Him.
Every time you hear or read the gospel, God freely offers you salvation from your sinful ways through faith in His crucified, risen and ascended Son, the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.