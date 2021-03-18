Faith in Focus: Are you ready for Easter?

To our way of counting, it sounds as if this was on a Monday, but to the ancient mind, any part of a day, week, month or year was counted as a whole. Both Sundays were counted as days. It is the same with Christ’s death and resurrection. Christ was in the grave much less than 72 hours, but to the Jewish mind, it was the parts of three days that made it clearly three days.

Another passage of Scripture showing that the first day was now the Sabbath of the Christians is Acts 20:6-7. We find there that Paul arrived at Troas sometime on Monday and stayed until the “first day of the week” - the days the disciples came together to observe the Lord’s supper and hear the word of God preached. Other references to “the first day of the week” or “the Lord’s day” are found in 1 Corinthians 16:2 and Revelation 1:10.

The point I am making is simply this: to the early Christians, each “Lord’s day” was a remembrance of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, our living Savior. They did not celebrate the resurrection of Christ just once a year.