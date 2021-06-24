Faith in Focus: Answers to prayers

The following is one of my favorite quotes from C.S. Lewis. I have a copy taped in the front of my scriptures.

“Little people like you and me, if our prayers are sometimes granted, beyond all hope and probability, had better not draw hasty conclusions to our own advantage. If we were stronger, we might be less tenderly treated. If we were braver, we might be sent, with far less help, to defend far more desperate posts in the great battle." (The Efficacy of Prayer, p. 10-11)

While the Lord encourages us to pray, He does not promise when or how He will answer those prayers. We may be inclined to see a quick response to our prayer that gives us exactly what we requested as a sign that we are special. C.S. Lewis suggests quite the opposite, that God sometimes gives less aid to those stronger or braver in His service.

We like to be reassured that we are loved and valued. We like to be reassured from those around us. We like to be reassured from the Lord. When we pray for something and the Lord grants our request, we may see that as evidence of the Lord’s love for us.

And it is. That’s not a problem. The problem may occur when the Lord does not grant our request in the time and way we asked for. Do we interpret that as evidence that the Lord does not love us? C.S. Lewis assures us that is not the case.