Faith in Focus: Answers to prayers

The following is one of my favorite quotes from C.S. Lewis. I have a copy taped in the front of my scriptures.
“Little people like you and me, if our prayers are sometimes granted, beyond all hope and probability, had better not draw hasty conclusions to our own advantage. If we were stronger, we might be less tenderly treated. If we were braver, we might be sent, with far less help, to defend far more desperate posts in the great battle." (The Efficacy of Prayer, p. 10-11)
While the Lord encourages us to pray, He does not promise when or how He will answer those prayers. We may be inclined to see a quick response to our prayer that gives us exactly what we requested as a sign that we are special. C.S. Lewis suggests quite the opposite, that God sometimes gives less aid to those stronger or braver in His service.
We like to be reassured that we are loved and valued. We like to be reassured from those around us. We like to be reassured from the Lord. When we pray for something and the Lord grants our request, we may see that as evidence of the Lord’s love for us.
And it is. That’s not a problem. The problem may occur when the Lord does not grant our request in the time and way we asked for. Do we interpret that as evidence that the Lord does not love us? C.S. Lewis assures us that is not the case.
Heavenly Father loves all His children. He loves them all the time. At any moment in time, He is doing what is best for each of us. It is our choices that sometimes limit what the Lord can do for us. Some blessings are predicated on asking for help. That’s why the Lord commands us to pray. He wants to help us.
The Lord is not constrained by time. We don’t know how that works, but He has told us that He knows the end from the beginning (Abr. 2:8). Some have been confused because the Lord knows what is going to happen (The scriptures are full of prophecies). Knowing what is going to happen is not the same as causing it to happen.
The Lord honors our power to make choices. He gave it to us. At every point in time He is trying to influence us to make good choices without forcing us to do so.
Jesus treated Judas Iscariot like all the other apostles even though He knew Judas was going to betray Him. He washed Judas’s feet just like everyone else’s. Knowing something is going to happen and causing it to happen are two different things.
Knowing the end from the beginning makes the Lord omniscient. As I struggle to remember the things I’ve learned throughout my life, I cannot comprehend how omniscience works. But the Lord does know everything. When we have more information, we can make better decisions. Since the Lord has all the information, He always makes the best decisions. That includes answering our prayers.
I was once told that when we pray for something, the Lord either gives us what we prayed for or something better. Of course that’s the Lord’s definition of something better, which doesn’t always feel like something better at the time.
The Lord does love us. He does hear and answer our prayers. His goal is for us to become like Him. That means, as C.S. Lewis pointed out, that there may be times when we are not tenderly treated and when we are sent with little help to desperate posts in the battle for the souls of Heavenly Father’s children.
There was no more desperate post than the cross at Calvary. There Jesus cried with a loud voice, “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?" (Matt. 27:46) We should not presume to measure Heavenly Father’s love for us by our perception of the blessings He grants. After all, Heavenly Father has often introduced Jesus Christ as His dearly beloved Son, even though Jesus was forsaken on the cross.
Heavenly Father loves us too. He loves us enough not to give us everything we ask for.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.