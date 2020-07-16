Faith in Focus: All kinds of problems

And how often do you hear the word “sin”? How about “hell” or “judgment”?

But you may say, “Isn’t God a God of love? Doesn’t the Bible say God is love?” Certainly, he is. There is nothing in all the world to compare to personally knowing and experiencing God’s love to sinners like us.

Love is not all that God is.

A better question to ask is “What does God’s wrath have to do with me?”

God is holy. He is righteous and just. He is unchangeable, all powerful, all knowing and being pure spirit, He is everywhere in His creation.

God is our Creator and it is He who keeps us alive and cares for us. God made us to love Him, to enjoy fellowship with Him, and to obey Him in everything. All His commands are for our good, our joy and God’s glory.

What has been your response to that? Do you believe it? Are you thankful to Him? Do you realize who God is and what He does for you?

God is our Creator and Sustainer, just and holy in all His ways. All our sins are against him. It is his commands that we violate. We are born with a nature that doesn’t want what God wants for us. We want to do it our way, not God’s way.