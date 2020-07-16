Faith in Focus: All kinds of problems

Wow, do we have problems. Many, many problems.
Some are real, some contrived, some imagined. Personal problems, family problems, financial problems, local problems, national and international problems.
Some can easily be solved. Others will never be solved.
Poverty, for instance. Judas Iscariot objected to Mary’s anointing Jesus with her expensive ointment, not because he cared about the poor, but because, being treasurer, he regularly stole from the bag.
Part of Jesus’ response was, “The poor you always have with you.”
Our Lord cared deeply for the poor, but he didn’t come from heaven to earth to end poverty. Neither should we ever twist Jesus’ words to excuse ourselves when we have opportunity and means to help those in material need.
Whatever problems any of us have, we had better be serious about everyone’s biggest problem of all.
What is it? Actually, it is two problems. Our sin and God’s wrath against our sin.
We don’t hear much about sin and the wrath of God anymore—even from church pulpits.
If you attend worship services, when was the last time you heard the words “God” and “wrath” in the same sentence?
And how often do you hear the word “sin”? How about “hell” or “judgment”?
But you may say, “Isn’t God a God of love? Doesn’t the Bible say God is love?” Certainly, he is. There is nothing in all the world to compare to personally knowing and experiencing God’s love to sinners like us.
Love is not all that God is.
A better question to ask is “What does God’s wrath have to do with me?”
God is holy. He is righteous and just. He is unchangeable, all powerful, all knowing and being pure spirit, He is everywhere in His creation.
God is our Creator and it is He who keeps us alive and cares for us. God made us to love Him, to enjoy fellowship with Him, and to obey Him in everything. All His commands are for our good, our joy and God’s glory.
What has been your response to that? Do you believe it? Are you thankful to Him? Do you realize who God is and what He does for you?
God is our Creator and Sustainer, just and holy in all His ways. All our sins are against him. It is his commands that we violate. We are born with a nature that doesn’t want what God wants for us. We want to do it our way, not God’s way.
By nature, we are proud and unthankful. Those two sins plague us all. We love ourselves more than we love God and more than we love other people. We take credit for the good things and blame God and others for bad things. We want our own way. Sin is not just things we do or say, but what we think and the motives behind what we do or say.
But God made us for Himself. How do you think a holy God should respond to our pride and unthankfulness? This is our problem.
The wrath of God is an unpleasant subject, a scary subject, certainly an unpopular subject. That is why so many avoid thinking about it, but deep down inside each one of us is the gnawing sense that all is not well between us and God. It is our conscience telling us of our biggest problem. It comes and goes but never completely leaves.
Christians know we fully deserve God’s wrath. Unbelievers don’t believe they do.
Why do faithful preachers and caring Christians speak of sin, judgment, God’s wrath and hell? Because they are true and because we want people to be saved from such a horrible end. We tell of these things out of love for people. Before anyone realizes he needs to be saved from God’s wrath, he needs to know he is under God’s wrath and will surely perish if he remains there.
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.
