Faith in Focus: Adam, where are thou?

As recorded in the Bible, Adam and Eve were placed in the Garden of Eden and told that they could eat the fruit of every tree except the tree of knowledge of good and evil. However, after the temptation by Lucifer (the serpent), they went ahead and ate the fruit of that tree.

Previous to this, the Lord had conversed freely with Adam and Eve. They knew His voice and were familiar with Him. But now things had changed. When they heard the voice of the Lord now, they were afraid and they hid themselves.

I’ve found what happens next to be quite interesting. “The Lord God called unto Adam, and said unto him, Where art thou?” (Gen. 3:9 KJV) The Lord called to Adam and asked where he was.

Did the Lord know where Adam was? Of course He knew. Could He have gone and found Adam? Certainly. But He didn’t. He waited for Adam and Eve to come to Him.

In our lives we sometimes do things we know to be wrong. When the Lord calls us, we try to hide. We don’t want to face the Lord with all His glory, holiness, purity and love.

Because the Lord loves us, He does come calling. Because He respects our freedom to choose, He then waits for us to come to Him out of our hiding spot. He is very patient.

There are many places we can try to hide. Some may use drugs and alcohol. Some may consume their lives with their career and material success. Others simply distance themselves from church and religion. In spite of all our efforts, the Lord still calls to us and patiently waits for us to come to Him.

The Book of Mormon records the visit of Jesus Christ in the Americas after His resurrection. Earthquakes, floods, whirlwinds and storms preceded His visit. Many of the most wicked were killed.

Jesus spoke to those who remained. “O all ye that are spared because ye were more righteous than they, will ye not now return unto me, and repent of your sins, and be converted, that I may heal you? ... Behold, mine arm of mercy is extended towards you, and whosoever will come, him will I receive.” (3 Nephi 9:13-14)

Jesus was patiently waiting for His people to return to Him. It doesn’t matter how far we have roamed, if we return with a repentant attitude, the Lord will have mercy and we will be received.

Adam and Eve did not stay in their hiding place. They came forward to the Lord. They accepted the consequences of their choices and set in motion the pattern of life which we are now part of. Adam, Eve and their righteous posterity called upon the name of the Lord and worshipped Him.

The Lord invites us to come from our hiding places and return to Him. His arm of mercy is extended to us. He has suffered for our sins so we don’t need to suffer, if we will repent. He offers us the peace of a clear conscience when we come to Him as a child, humble and meek. He has no greater gift to offer us.