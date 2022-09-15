Faith in Focus: About good and bad

We often talk about good and bad as opposites, and in a moral sense, they are. Hurting instead of helping, stealing instead of giving, taking a life instead of saving one; but in another sense, good and bad are not opposites. Rather, bad is a perversion of good or the pursuit of something that is good but is obtained in the wrong way or to the wrong extent.

C.S. Lewis put it this way in "Mere Christianity." “Pleasure, money, power and safety are all, as far as they go, good things. The badness consists in pursuing them by the wrong method, or in the wrong way, or too much ... Goodness is, so to speak, itself; badness is only spoiled goodness.”

Pursuing some good thing to a wrong extent might be likened to a pendulum that can swing back and forth. In the middle is good. At either end is bad. Take for instance food and eating. Eating is desirable and necessary. A well-balanced diet eaten in moderation is good. On one side of the pendulum are eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia. On the other side of the pendulum are overeating and gluttony (a word we don’t hear much anymore). In the case of eating, bad is at the extremes.

In another type of spoiled goodness, the bad is very much like the good, but with a little deviation or twist. The best lies mix in a large portion of the truth with the lie. That makes the lie harder to discern. It’s a better lie. When little children tell a lie, the story is often so incredible that we can only smile. However, if we continue to lie, we can get much better at it. And the best lies have some truth in them.

The Book of Mormon includes the record of an anti-Christ named Korihor. After he had repented, he said of his teachings, “I taught them because they were pleasing unto the carnal mind; and I taught them, even until I had much success, insomuch that I verily believed that they were true; and for this cause I withstood the truth.” (Alma 30:53) Sometimes people tell a lie so much that they come to believe it, even if it’s not true.

In our lives we need to be careful not to slide to one side of the pendulum or the other. We need to avoid tainting the good with a little bit of the bad. The saying, “The ends justify the means” does not come from the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Just because the objective is good does not justify using bad methods to achieve it. And although it is always tempting to respond in kind when someone does something bad to us, the apostle Paul taught, “Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Rom. 12:21 KJV)

As we go through our daily lives, the Lord has given us His spirit to help us choose the good and to avoid the bad. Now it’s up to us to make that choice.