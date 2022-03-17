Faith in Focus: A spiritual cup - fasting during the month of Ramadan

Ramadan, the holiest month of the year in Islam, will occur in just a few short weeks. As is common with many other faiths, it is a time where Muslims are commanded to fast.

For each individual, the meaning of Ramadan can vary from being a time of reconnection and spirituality, to one of deprivation and hardship, but the sum of this ebb and flow often yields a deep well of meaning and spirituality. It can be a reboot of religious obligations to some, while for others, it can serve as a reminder of one’s eternal striving to do better. It is a subjective experience - a time of reflection and a catalyst for how to imbibe the concept of piety and awareness of God into one’s life.

Ultimately, the crux of achieving the goals one wishes to attain from it lies in the command to fast.

Similar to other religions, Islam is resplendent with rituals, yet the basis of those rituals lies in the understanding of their spiritual essences. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is only one such practice for which its spiritual importance is manifest through the verses of the Holy Quran in which Allah declares “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may develop God-Consciousness,” (2:183) and through the sayings of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) who declared it a sacred month where “The gates of heaven are opened, the gates of hell are closed and the devils are chained.”

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, where one is specifically reminded that the ancient practice of foregoing all our physical wants, needs and desires is now occurring during an auspicious time and is not the same as fasting outside this window. Muslims do fast outside of Ramadan for various reasons, however, Ramadan fasts are considered obligatory and required to be made up if missed.

The advent of Ramadan can be confusing for non-Muslims as it it occurs on a different date every year. It is the ninth month of the lunar calendar that Muslims follow. However, as the lunar calendar consists of only 354 days - 11 days shorter than the Gregorian Calendar - every year Ramadan starts 11 days earlier than the previous year. This allows one to experience the month through the different seasons, reminding one that life and time are ephemeral compared to His existence and mercy, which allows us to experience the same hardships and moments of ease (i.e. breaking of the fast earlier in the winters versus summer, etc.) but at varying degrees depending on the weather.

Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, thus fluctuating from 11 to even 20 hours depending on what country and time of year it is. During this time frame, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activity. Of course there are caveats for those who are pregnant, nursing, sick, minors and even travelers. However, besides the physical fast, Muslims are commanded to make extra effort to control their negative emotions and behaviors, such as refraining from raising their voices, getting into arguments, wasting time, etc.

Muslims begin their fast with a pre-dawn meal called “suhur” and break their fast at sunset with a meal called “iftar,” often spending time in between reading the Quran and praying.

Although seemingly a tall order to fill, with every passing day Allah’s promise in the Quran that, “... with hardship will be ease” (94:05) is what drives Muslims to complete their fasts.The benefits of fasting are well documented and are inclusive of the improvement in one’s physical and emotional health, mental acuity, immunity and digestion. However, the spiritual benefits of the month are derived from extended hours spent in worship, in giving alms to the needy, and in seeking forgiveness.

Fasting is an individual act of worship, however, through communal prayers, sharing of meals with neighbors and friends, and community service, it also serves to unite Muslims during a time that can be vulnerable for some.

Whether experiencing the month as arduous or fleeting, the slipping away of the final holiest nights of Ramadan to the culmination of the Eid-Al Fitr celebrations that occur at the end is often met with mixed emotions. Although a day of eating and festivities is welcomed by those who submitted to fasting for the month, the level of self-actualization and spirituality achieved almost always leaves one wanting for more. Just as one feels a physical sense of accomplishment after completing a difficult workout, completing a month of fasting for Muslims is tantamount to a spiritual zenith that can have effects far beyond the singular month.

Tahmina Mansoor is a resident of Cumberland County, a mother of three and an active member of the Muslim Community of Central PA.

