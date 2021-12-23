Faith in Focus: A season of hope

The holiday season is often a time when we are reminded of our deeper faith and we turn our thoughts to hope for the world. Yet it can also be a time of sadness, and even despair – especially if we have lost loved ones. Possibly you find your disappointments with the world heightened – rather than hopeful – at this time.

Even those with steadfast faith have their hopes challenged when seeing the darkness that seems to be encompassing the world. Those who have no family or difficult family relationships also feel that pain more acutely during this season. So how do we remain hopeful then?

It’s helpful to reflect on what we mean by hope. Does it mean we have to be optimistic? Does it mean we don’t see the truth of the troubles our world is facing? Is hope something active or passive? Years ago, I came across a definition of “active hope” in a book by that title, where authors Joanna Macy and Chris Johnstone offer this definition: “Active hope is about becoming active participants in bringing about what we hope for.” Understood in this light, hope is something we do – something we consciously choose – something that does not require our optimism.

Referring to hope as a “state of mind” and not a “state of the world,” Vaclav Havel, the former president of the Czech Republic, who inspired the peaceful transition to democracy said: “Hope is an orientation of the spirit, an orientation of the heart; it transcends the world that is immediately experienced, and is anchored somewhere beyond its horizons.” He calls it an “ability to work for something because it is good, not just because it stands a chance to succeed.”

Sometimes we find ourselves overwhelmed with all that needs to be mended in the world. Visionary writer Clarissa Pinkola Estes tells us: “Ours is not the task of fixing the entire world all at once, but of stretching out to mend the part of the world that is within our reach. Any small, calm thing that one soul can do to help another soul, to assist some portion of this poor suffering world, will help immensely.”

All the great world religions have brought teachings to better our lives and our world. The Baha’i faith is a world religion whose purpose is to unite humanity, following the teachings of Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder, considered the "Promised One" of all ages. While Baha’is hold a vision of hope for the world, we recognize the long and thorny road humanity will travel, and accept that we have a serious role to play in the healing and transformation of our world.

‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder, spoke of this connection between all the prophets during a talk he gave in Paris, saying: “All the Divine Manifestations sent by God into the world would have gone through their terrible hardships and sufferings for the single hope of spreading truth, unity and concord among men. Christ endured a life of sorrow, pain and grief, to bring a perfect example of love into the world—and in spite of this we continue to act in a contrary spirit one towards the other!”

Baha’u’llah offers these encouraging words: "This is the Day whereon the ocean of God’s mercy hath been manifested unto men, the Day in which the Day Star of His loving-kindness hath shed its radiance upon them, the Day in which the clouds of His bountiful favor have overshadowed the whole of mankind. Now is the time to cheer and refresh the down-cast through the invigorating breeze of love and fellowship, and the living waters of friendliness and charity." Not only are we reminded of the bountiful favors of this time when a new revelation has appeared, but He links our hopefulness to action – actions of service that can cheer and restore others.

‘Abdu’l-Baha urged: “Strive that your actions day by day may be beautiful prayers. Turn towards God, and seek always to do that which is right and noble. Enrich the poor, raise the fallen, comfort the sorrowful, bring healing to the sick, reassure the fearful, rescue the oppressed, bring hope to the hopeless, shelter the destitute!”

In this season when our longing for peace on earth is stirred, may we reflect deeply on how to give the gift of goodwill. Let’s reach out to those who may be struggling to find hope. Let’s commit to staying actively engaged in working for what we hope to bring about. What small thing can you do from a place of love to send a message of hope, right where you are?

Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.

