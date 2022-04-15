Faith in Focus: A prodigal son

“Jesus called out with a loud voice, ‘Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.’ When he had said this, he breathed his last.” Luke 23:46

I have been thinking about the word “prodigal” lately. It’s a word I don’t believe I’ve ever used in conversation. The only time I’ve ever heard or used the word was in relation to the biblical story of “The Prodigal Son” (Luke 15).

This story was the Gospel reading in many Christian churches around the world three Sundays ago. It is the story of a wayward son who goes to a far-away country and spends all his inheritance, living an excessive lifestyle. Then when his money runs out, the son returns home, broke and hungry—but surprisingly, the father welcomes him with open arms and throws him a huge homecoming party!

I remember the first time I preached on this Gospel story many years ago. I looked up the word “prodigal,” and was surprised to learn that it had both negative and positive connotations. On the negative side, it can mean wasteful, extravagant in an over-the-top sort of way, overstated and imprudent. But on the positive side, it can mean generous, lavish, graciousness, bountiful and extravagant.

It was then I realized the word “prodigal” could also be applied to the forgiving father. It could just as well be called the story of “The Prodigal Father.”

Two Sundays ago, the Christian lectionary turned to the story of Mary’s outpouring of expensive perfume on Jesus’ feet (John 12). This was, again, a very prodigal act! Some scholars believe that the pound of pure nard that Mary used to bathe Jesus’ feet was likely her dowry, her nest-egg, so to speak. Indeed, Judas criticized her elaborate deed, calling it a waste of money.

Why did Mary do it? We can imagine that Mary must have been extremely grateful to Jesus for raising her brother, Lazarus, from the dead, and/or perhaps she had some sort of women’s intuition and knew in her heart this would be Jesus’ last visit to their home. Whatever the case, Mary clearly wanted to demonstrate to Jesus, and everyone gathered, the depth of her love and gratitude, so she pulled out all the stops and made a spectacle of pouring out her treasure on Jesus’ feet.

Last Sunday we heard the reading of the prodigal parade, otherwise known as Palm Sunday. This impromptu parade, which unfolded as Jesus, the local folk-hero, entered Jerusalem, clearly made the Pharisees anxious. Jerusalem was already bursting at the seams with all the pilgrims who had come to observe the Passover feast. Jerusalem was a Roman-occupied city, and occupiers get nervous when large crowds spontaneously form and begin shouting things like, “Save us!” (aka: “Hosanna!”).

Thus, the Pharisees told Jesus to quiet the people down, but Jesus laughed and said, “If these people were quiet the stones would immediately cry out!” (Luke 19:40). Apparently, even creation knew that something astounding was afoot and was ready to join in the act.

Given these three prodigal stories, week after week, leading up to the most holy week of the entire Christian year, I think it is possible that God is trying to tell us something. Perhaps God is calling us, his people, to live “prodigal lives,” pouring out our hearts and gifts for the sake of Jesus and others.

So, if you are that wayward son, go home and make amends with those you’ve wronged. You never know, they may welcome you with open arms. And if you are the father, welcome those who don’t deserve your grace and forgiveness – throw the sinner a party! And if you are that grateful sister, don’t hold it in. Instead, lavish your treasures and gifts on those for whom you are grateful. And if you are a spectator in the crowd, don’t just stand there and let the parade pass you by – grab a palm branch, join in celebration, and shout out “Hosanna!”

Today is Good Friday, the day Christians around the world stand in awe and reverence of the most prodigal spectacle of all: God with an open heart and arms spread wide, saving us all.

The Rev. Renee Kiel holds a doctor of ministry from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and is an ordained pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She currently serves as a U.S. Army Chaplain and lives in Carlisle with her husband and their miniature poodle.

