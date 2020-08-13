Faith in Focus: A perfect brightness of hope

How can we find peace and hope for our hearts? We can begin by remembering that this life is just a small but significant part of our existence.

Before this life, we lived as spirit children of a Heavenly Father who loved and taught us. We were prepared as much as possible for the experiences that awaited us in this life.

After this life, our spirits will continue to live, just without the physical body for a time. However, there will come a day after this life when our spirits will be reunited with our bodies, perfect and immortal. We call this the resurrection.

Paul wrote, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable. But now is Christ risen from the dead.” (1 Cor. 15:19-20 KJV) Jesus was the first to be resurrected. Through His atonement, all of us will be resurrected. Jesus Christ overcame death.

Jesus paid the price for our sins through His suffering in Gethsemane and His death on Calvary. Through repentance, His atonement becomes effective for us and we can receive the peace of forgiveness. We can be relieved of the burden of sin and have a brighter hope for our future. Jesus overcame sin.