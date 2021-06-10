Faith in Focus: A modern observance for women

Friday is the first day of the Hebrew month of Tammuz. Which means that Thursday night was Rosh Chodesh Tammuz. Rosh Chodesh is the “head” of the month, representing the day on which we observe a New Moon.
Observance of Rosh Chodesh as a holiday was originally established in the Torah. Numbers 10:10 states: “On the day of your rejoicing, and on your festive days, and in the beginnings of your months, you shall blow the trumpets (shofar) over your burnt offerings and over the sacrifices of your peace offerings.” Thus Rosh Chodesh is considered to be on par with major holidays.
In ancient times, the actual date of Rosh Chodesh for each month was based on the direct observance of the new crescent moon by two witnesses. Each witness had to testify, separately, in the Great Court (Sanhedrin) in Jerusalem, about what he saw. And if the two witnesses gave the same testimony, then the Court proclaimed that it was in fact Rosh Chodesh, and then bonfires were lit on the hills to notify people throughout the land.
Rosh Chodesh, the New Moon, has long been considered a special day for Jewish women. Some women refrained from doing work on Rosh Chodesh, even though the Torah did not prescribe that. Rabbi Eliezer said that women were to be rewarded by having Rosh Chodesh as a non-work day, because they did not contribute their jewelry to the building of the Golden Calf.
Another tie that women have with the moon is the menstrual cycle, which is similar to the lunar cycle. Women in Eastern European Jewish communities wrote special personal, women’s Rosh Chodesh New Moon prayers, from the 16th century to the 20th century.
In modern times, many Jewish women have started reclaiming Rosh Chodesh as a special time of celebration for women. There are Rosh Chodesh women’s groups that gather to pray together at the time of New Moon. There is a new practice, called Kiddush HaLevanah, in which women “sanctify the New Moon. This takes place outdoors on a clear night (when one can see the moon), as soon as possible after Rosh Chodesh. Some groups will gather on the first Saturday evening after each New Moon.
There are many wonderful, modern rituals that have been written for the Rosh Chodesh observances. I wanted to share two prayers that I find very meaningful.
First a Prayer from the Talmud (translation by Rabbi David Seidenberg):
“Blessed are you Adonai our God, ruler of all space and time, Who with God’s word created galaxies and with the breath of God’s mouth all their hosts, law and time God gave to them so they would not change their course, joyful and happy to do the will of the One who possesses them, True Worker, whose work is true. And God said to the Moon, Levanah, “Renew yourself!”, a crown of beauty to the womb-laden, who are destined to renew themselves like her, and to glorify the One who formed them by the name of Glory of God’s Kingdom. Blessed are you Adonai, who makes new the re-newing months, m-chadesh chodashim!”
And a prayer for the New Month, by Marcia Falk ("The Book of Blessings").
“May the month of [fill in name of month]
Be a month of blessings.
Blessings of goodness, blessings of joy,
Peace and kindness, friendship and love,
Creativity, strength, serenity,
Fulfilling work and dignity,
Satisfaction, success, and sustenance,
Physical health and radiance.
May truth and justice guide our acts,
And compassion temper our lives
That we may blossom as we age
And become our sweetest selves.
May it be so.”
May we all have a good summer, and may this New Moon bring us all blessings.
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.