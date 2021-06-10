Faith in Focus: A modern observance for women

Another tie that women have with the moon is the menstrual cycle, which is similar to the lunar cycle. Women in Eastern European Jewish communities wrote special personal, women’s Rosh Chodesh New Moon prayers, from the 16th century to the 20th century.

In modern times, many Jewish women have started reclaiming Rosh Chodesh as a special time of celebration for women. There are Rosh Chodesh women’s groups that gather to pray together at the time of New Moon. There is a new practice, called Kiddush HaLevanah, in which women “sanctify the New Moon. This takes place outdoors on a clear night (when one can see the moon), as soon as possible after Rosh Chodesh. Some groups will gather on the first Saturday evening after each New Moon.

There are many wonderful, modern rituals that have been written for the Rosh Chodesh observances. I wanted to share two prayers that I find very meaningful.

First a Prayer from the Talmud (translation by Rabbi David Seidenberg):