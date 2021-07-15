Faith in Focus: A historical look at Tisha B'Av

Jews will observe a fast day starting Saturday night; after the Sabbath ends Saturday, the holy day of Tisha B’Av begins.

Tisha B’Av is a Day of Mourning to commemorate many terrible disasters that occurred throughout Jewish history. The holy day is a fast day that occurs on the ninth (tisha) day of the month of Av in the Jewish calendar.

According to the Talmud (one of the Jewish holy books of commentary on the Torah), Tisha B’Av is the day on which five separate misfortunes occurred. “On the ninth of Av it was decreed that our fathers should not enter the Land, the Temple was destroyed the first and second times, Bethar was captured and the city [Jerusalem] was ploughed up” (Mishna Ta’anit 4:6).

The fast day of Tisha B’Av is one on which observant Jews commemorate multiple historical disasters. First, this is the day when the 12 “spies,” sent by Moses to scout the land of Canaan, returned to give their report. Ten of the spies (Joshua and Caleb were the exceptions) stated fearfully that the land was full of giants and that the Israelites would be slaughtered by the Canaanites. Of course, that negative report caused the Israelites to succumb to despair and to lose faith in God. Therefore, God decided that the generation that departed from Egypt would never see the Promised Land, but would die out in the desert.