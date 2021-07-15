Faith in Focus: A historical look at Tisha B'Av

Jews will observe a fast day starting Saturday night; after the Sabbath ends Saturday, the holy day of Tisha B’Av begins.
Tisha B’Av is a Day of Mourning to commemorate many terrible disasters that occurred throughout Jewish history. The holy day is a fast day that occurs on the ninth (tisha) day of the month of Av in the Jewish calendar.
According to the Talmud (one of the Jewish holy books of commentary on the Torah), Tisha B’Av is the day on which five separate misfortunes occurred. “On the ninth of Av it was decreed that our fathers should not enter the Land, the Temple was destroyed the first and second times, Bethar was captured and the city [Jerusalem] was ploughed up” (Mishna Ta’anit 4:6).
The fast day of Tisha B’Av is one on which observant Jews commemorate multiple historical disasters. First, this is the day when the 12 “spies,” sent by Moses to scout the land of Canaan, returned to give their report. Ten of the spies (Joshua and Caleb were the exceptions) stated fearfully that the land was full of giants and that the Israelites would be slaughtered by the Canaanites. Of course, that negative report caused the Israelites to succumb to despair and to lose faith in God. Therefore, God decided that the generation that departed from Egypt would never see the Promised Land, but would die out in the desert.
The second disaster that happened on the ninth of Av was the destruction of the first Temple by the Babylonians in 586 Before the Common Era (BCE). This was the beginning of the “Babylonian Exile” of many Jewish people. Of course, Jews returned later to the land under Cyrus and rebuilt the Temple. You can read about that return in the books of Ezra and Nehemiah.
But that second Temple was destroyed by the Romans on the ninth of Av in the year 70 of the Common Era (CE). Again, many Jewish people were slaughtered or exiled from the Land.
Bar Kochba led a Jewish revolt in the year 135 CE against the Romans who occupied the land of Israel. Again, on the ninth day of Av, the revolt was crushed and Bar Kochba was killed. The fortress of Bethar/Betar (cited in quote from Talmud above) was the last Jewish fort to fall during this revolt.
Finally, in 136 CE on the ninth of Av, one year after the failure of Bar Kochba’s revolt, the city of Jerusalem was razed by the Romans.
But that was not the end of the historical disasters that occurred on this date. The Jews were expelled from England on the ninth of Av in 1290 CE. The decree of Ferdinand and Isabella expelling the Jews from Spain in 1492 required all Jews be gone by Tisha B’Av.
In modern times, the mass deportation of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto, in 1942, began on the ninth of Av. So you can see why Tisha B’Av has become the historical Day of Mourning for the Jewish people.
Tisha B’Av actually represents the end of a three-week period of mourning that started with the Fast of the 17th of Tammuz (this year that was on Sunday, June 27). That first fast day commemorates the first breach of the Jerusalem city walls, just before the first Temple was destroyed. Very observant Jews will refrain from weddings and parties, and from cutting their hair, during this three-week period up to Tisha B’Av.
Jews observe Tisha B’Av by fasting for 25 hours. The fast includes no eating or drinking, no washing/bathing, no wearing of leather and no sexual relations— the same type of fast observed on Yom Kippur.
Torah study is not permitted, because Torah is a source of joy. The main Biblical reading for the day is the Book of Lamentations, the Scroll of “Eicha.” In the synagogue, the Ark, which holds the Torah scrolls, will be covered with black drapes. Some Jews will sit on low benches or on the floor during the day, as though they were sitting “Shiva” for a just-lost member of the family. In Israel, most restaurants and places of entertainment are closed on Tisha B’Av, even though many Israeli Jews are not very religious.
There is a time for everything, as Ecclesiastes says ... a time to mourn and a time to rejoice.
And rejoice we will! On July 23, the holiday of Tu B’Av (the 15th day of Av) starts that Friday evening. Tu B’Av is a day of joy, a “festival of love,” that has existed for over 2,000 years. In Israel today, it is celebrated as a kind of “Valentine’s Day,” and it is considered a good day for weddings.
We need some celebrations in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. We have been doing a lot of mourning this past year and a half; there are also times it is appropriate to remember and to mourn the tragedies of our past. But after that we need to look forward to life again, and taste the joys that each day may bring us.
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.