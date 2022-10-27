Faith in Focus: A grand plan

“Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence?” Psalm 139:7

It seemed like a good idea. “Let’s take the kids to the Grand Canyon.” I don’t know what we were thinking.

First of all, small children have absolutely no appreciation for the incredibly awesome view, and second, they worry you to death. Each lookout point presented the formidable task of keeping track of three little boys running, jumping and pushing. They have absolutely no fear of heights and sincerely believe they can fly. All this activity is going on near the brink of a sheer 1000-foot-drop-off! Yes, there were some fences and guardrails, but not always. Besides, the guardrails are of little help when they become monkey bars on which to swing. Each tram-tour lookout point I left a little more frazzled than the one before.

The worst was when Kristopher, my 4-year-old, bounded straight for the brink of a cliff with a hand full of rocks, presumably to throw over the edge. My husband snatched him back from the brim, but not before my stomach did a complete somersault. One afternoon of sightseeing left me exhausted, and my children with what I feared may be permanent bruises on their wrists.

We decided to check out early. The boys and I waited in the van while David was in the motel office. I thought I’d make use of the time and clean out some of the trash in the van. As I stepped out with a handful of trash, my left foot slid forward on the gravel. It kept sliding so that I was beginning to do the scissor splits. Only problem is, I can’t do the scissor splits. I landed right on my back, right kneecap—and it hurt! Pain seared through my body.

But even more pained was my pride. A man standing nearby immediately asked, “Are you OK?” Trying to gracefully lift myself to my feet I quickly responded, “Yeah, I’m OK.”

As I hobbled over to the trash can (I still had the trash in my hand!) he said, “That gravel can be kind of slippery.” I barely looked at him, “Yeah, sure is.” Then, as I made my way back to the van, he said, “Take care.” “Thanks,” I replied, still feeling embarrassed.

My knee throbbed as David and I drove around the east rim of the canyon. The kids quickly fell asleep. David slowed as we approached a lookout point along the road. “Do you want to take one last look?” “Yeah, I guess.”

I limped out of the van just a few feet over to the wall. That’s when it happened. I saw the Grand Canyon, or maybe it saw me. It was quiet, no kids, no noise, no worry, not even any pain, just beauty as far as my eyes could see. I don’t know if it was the stress of the afternoon, or my fall, or the magnificence, but suddenly my eyes were brimming with tears; tears of joy, tears of pain, tears of life.

That night as I lied in bed, I thought about how God had made himself known to me that day. I thought of my inexpressible moment looking at the Grand Canyon. God was there.

Then my thoughts turned to the man in the parking lot who had seen me fall. I wonder about him, why he offered the words he did. He could have just ignored me, or even laughed at me. But he didn’t. Instead, he offered me concern, “Are you OK?” And comfort, “Take care.” And most of all, grace, “That gravel can be kind of slippery.” God’s reflection was in that man, whose name I will never know and whose face I never saw.

God was there in my ineffable joy, and he was there in my pain — that’s enough to get me through any day, and then some.