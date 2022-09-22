Faith in Focus: A good word

Speech, a linguistic miracle bestowed upon humans, a complex mechanism involving a multitude of body functions and sensory processing, is used as a tool to express and communicate emotions and experiences verbally, and comes so naturally to humans that it doesn't take much effort on their part to master it.

Words are such powerful tools that can bring nations down, build empires or bring a dramatic change, either constructive or destructive, in a person's life at an individual level or globally as a collective force. With an asset of speech comes the great responsibility of using the words wisely, compassionately and in a civilized manner, as the words used reflect one's perception of the world around them and the way they interact within.

Freedom of speech, in modern-day society, is recognized as a human right under article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Most citizens around the globe cherish the freedom of speech protected by the constitution, which allows the free and public expression of opinions without censorship, interference and restraint by the government. Freedom of speech or expression refers not only to verbal speech but also any act of communication of information or ideas, including writing, printing, technology and various other modern-era media outlets.

Oftentimes, this privilege of freedom of speech or expression is taken for granted and misused with the verbal onslaught and unnecessary criticism of others, without realizing the full extent of its consequences. This manipulation and abuse of the right to speech are much more frequent and exploited in a society exhaustively awash with technology, where a twist of words on any social media platform can dehumanize, undermine, falsely accuse or tarnish anyone's or any specific group's reputation in a matter of seconds.

Islam being a holistic religion teaches the social etiquette to build a peaceful, inclusive and respectful community by realizing the power of speech and the consequences of its misuse, and thus places a great emphasis on adopting good words.

Allah (SWT) says, "And speak to people good (words)." (Quran 2:83)

Throughout the Quran, Allah presents various analogies, one such for good words is, "Do you not see how Allah compares a good word to a good tree? Its root is firm and its branches reach the sky." "And the parable of an evil word is that of an evil tree, uprooted from the earth, having no stability." (Quran 14:24&26)

In present-day politically and racially charged society, the concept of freedom of speech is being used selectively as a weapon to provoke specific groups and incite violence for the sole purpose of sowing divisions and hatred for one’s advantage. Centuries ago, Islam liberated humanity and protected the rights of an individual, forbade evil and promoted justice and truth.

Every Friday, at the congregation prayer, Muslims are regularly reminded of speaking a good word during an afternoon sermon. “O you who believe! Fear God and speak a word that is right. He will set right for you your deeds and forgive you your sins." (Quran 33:70,71)

Another reminder to be watchful states, "Not a word does a person utter without having a ˹vigilant˺ observer ready to write it down." (Quran 50:18)

In a situation where one feels enraged and infuriated, Islam encourages one to respond peacefully and discourages retaliating in anger. One is advised to remain silent in case of provocation, as silence is better than regretting a reaction or any ill word uttered in anger. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) advised of speaking true and beneficial words."Whoever believes in God and the last day should speak a good word or remain silent."

Once the prophet took hold of his tongue and said: “Restrain yourself from this," cautioning of serious consequences and ultimate accountability for using false and twisted words. Quran further likens backbiting to eating dead brother’s flesh, labeling it as the most detested act.

In the light of the Islamic teachings, let us not waste the gift of speech to spread animosity and falsehood but to spread love and the truth, to praise and to thank, to compliment and benefit others, in the hope to attain a better ending and a higher status at the ultimate resting abode.