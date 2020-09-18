× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zula G. Richwine, 94, of Carlisle, PA passed away September 15, 2020 at The Thornwald Home. She was born in Gardners on March 11, 1925.

Zula retired from a sewing factory where she worked as a seamstress. She was a member of the Uriah United Methodist Church for 74 years where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir and the ladies' chorus. Zula loved to sew, cook, garden and she enjoyed family gatherings, especially holidays and Sunday dinners.

Zula is survived by her sisters, Zeina Miller and Darlene Baker, both of Gardners. She was preceded in death by siblings, Lillian Ream, Peggy Brandt, Virginia Rowe, Hilda Richwine, Eugene Richwine, Ross Richwine Jr. and infant sister, Joyce Ann Richwine.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Uriah United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Rd., Gardners, PA 17324. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.