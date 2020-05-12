× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Zetta Ann Esper, 95, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at the Thornwald Home. No day could have been more appropriate. Her devotion to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was exceeded only by her love for her husband of 69 years.

She was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 31, 1924, the third of four daughters to the late Harry and Loretto (Davin) Gausling.

After graduating from Our Lady of Cincinnati College in 1946, she began working as a chemist. She married Donald Esper in 1950 and began her life as a military spouse.

They spent the next 30 years traveling the world. They moved 23 times during Don's military career and in every new place, Zetta made a safe and loving home for her family. She was the consummate Army wife. They retired from the military in 1980 and settled in Carlisle where she was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for over 25 years.

Zetta lived a full and long life. Of her legacy, the words of Proverbs are apt: "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'"