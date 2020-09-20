 Skip to main content
Zetta Ann Esper

Zetta Ann Esper passed away on May 10, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Tiburtius Raja as celebrant and a reception will follow. Zetta will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

