Zetta Ann Esper passed away on May 10, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Tiburtius Raja as celebrant and a reception will follow. Zetta will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.