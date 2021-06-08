Zdzislaw Karol Strzalkowski

Karol honorably served his country in the US Air Force for more than 29 years before retiring as a SMSGT. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for 20 years at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg before retiring at 80 years of age. Karol enjoyed grilling on his hibachi, growing tomatoes, going fishing, working on his cars, dancing, and keeping a beautiful lawn - dandelion free! He was also an avid food shopper, especially at bakeries. Karol was ahead of his time with his support of sustainable, renewable energy and his conservation efforts. He loved his family very much and always stressed the importance of education and hard work. Karol was proud to have earned a bachelor's degree later in his life. He was a devout Catholic who was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and formerly attended mass at Mary Queen of Peace Chapel. Karol was very proud of his Polish heritage.