Yasmine L. Matichak, 54, of Carlisle, passed away with loving family by her side on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 19, 1966 in Loiret, France and is a daughter of Elaine (Sell) Smith of Carlisle and the late George L. Smith. Yasmine graduated from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1984. She was a US Navy veteran and served from 1985 to 1989. Yasmine worked for Amazon in Carlisle for 14 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, coloring, crafts, baking, animals, bird watching, nature, crocheting and spending time with family. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 5 years Michael J. Matichak, Jr., one son, Hunter Gutshall of Newville, her twin daughters, Brianna Gutshall of Shippensburg and Brooke (husband Austin) Bixler of Carlisle, one brother Chris Smith of Millsboro, DE, one sister Donja Myers of Elizabethtown and several nieces and nephews. A viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Private inurnment with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.