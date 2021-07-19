Woodrow W. Sheriff age 85 of Carlisle died on Sunday July 18, 2021 at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, PA. He was born on June 22, 1936 in Shermans Dale, PA to the late Woodrow and Florence G. McElwee Sheriff and was the widower of Lucille Ewing Sheriff who died on April 15, 2020.

Woody was the former owner of Sheriff’s Auto Sales and Sheriff’s Sunoco Service Station in Carlisle serving the area for over sixty years. He was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church (formerly Grace U.M.C.), he honorable served his country in the United States Army. He was a life member of the Carlisle Eagles Aerie #1299 and Carlisle VFW Post #477. Woody had worked part time at the Harrisburg Auto Auction. He enjoyed camping, traveling and supporting his two grandchildren in all of their life events and activities.

He is survived by his daughter Lynn Newman (husband Terry), Chambersburg, son, Brian Sheriff (wife Tammy) Carlisle, three brothers, John and Dale Sheriff of Carlisle, Harry Sheriff, Boiling Springs and his two loving grandchildren, Aaden and Abagail Newman.