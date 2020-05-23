Winifred P. Blocher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winifred "Winnie" P. Blocher, 94, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital.

She was born May 11, 1926 to the late Harry and Beatrice Sanderson. She was the widow of Charles Blocher.

Winnie retired from Carlisle High School as a cafeteria worker. She enjoyed attending car races and watching Nascar on television. Her favorite driver was Joey Logano. She also loved dancing, cleaning, shopping (especially at Boscov's), and her schnauzer dogs.

She is survived by her loving significant other of 31 years, Ralph Fahnestock; and her brother Francis Sanderson (wife Marie) of Carlisle. In addition to her parents and husband Charles, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcella and siblings Robert and MaryEllen.

Memorial contributions may be made in Winnie's name to the American Cancer Society at cancerresearch.org.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the guestbook please visit www.hoffmanfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Winifred Blocher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.