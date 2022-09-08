Wilson Patrick Hurley

May 13, 1929- September 05, 2022

Wilson Patrick Hurley, 93, of Carlisle passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle. He was born on May 13, 1929, in Carlisle and was the son of the late Clarence Samuel Hurley and Evaline Blanche (Shughart) Hurley. He was married to the late Faye A. (Horn) Hurley.

Wilson graduated from Boiling Springs High School. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed (1964 - 1986) and retired from the Gulf Oil Corporation as a Terminal Manager in Mechanicsburg. Wilson attended the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, Carlisle. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, auto racing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by one son, Terry (Karen) Hurley of Harrisburg, one daughter, Dawn (Terry) Mellick of Mechanicsburg, three stepchildren, Mark (Mary) Keck of Lewisberry, Anita (Lynn) Fahnestock of Shippensburg and Patty (Steve) Clark of Mechanicsburg, 5 step-grandchildren, 12 step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Cornman and Arlene Raudabaugh, and one stepson, Bryan Keck.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, 430 B Street, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Daniel Mikesell officiating. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle, 770 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.