Wilma R. Koontz

Wilma R. Koontz, 84, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Carlisle Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 10, 1935 to the late Park and Roxie (Kagarise) Berkheimer. She was the wife of Bernard Koontz. Together they shared 64 years of marriage.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 28 at 1:00 PM at Mt Zion United Methodist Church, 420 Park Drive, Carlisle. A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the start of the service. Interment will be at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wilma's name to the Carlisle First Church of the Brethren, 1340 Forge Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015.

