Wilma M. Rolar, 82, of Newville passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Born on January 19, 1938 in Newville, she was the daughter of the late George S. and Nannie (Barrick) Cohick. She was the widow of Jack C. Rolar who passed away on October 29, 2010.

Wilma graduated from Big Spring High School Class of 1955.

Wilma worked many long days on the Wil-Ja family dairy farm and at the former Montgomery Ward in the Catalog department, Dental Hygienist for Dr. Franklin Oiler, Cressler's Market Bakery, Stone's Market Bakery, Saylor's Market Bakery, and spent over 25 years making wedding and all occasion cakes and catered weddings.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and vacationing at her favorite beach in Punta Cana.

Wilma was a member of the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church where she was a Children's Sunday School Teacher for over 25 years. She was also a member of the former Mifflin Athletic Association Women's Club, the Cumberland County Farm Bureau where she was a Director, Secretary, Membership Processor, Advisory Council Committee, the County Women's Committee, the Dairy Princess Coordinator and the State Women's Committee.