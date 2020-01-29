William W. "Willie" Brymesser, 55, of Mechanicsburg, passed away January 28, 2020 at home. He was born on July 21, 1964 in Carlisle, he was a son of Margy (Stone) Brymesser of Carlisle and the late Robert Brymesser. Willie was a graduate of the Carlisle High School. While in high school he played football. He worked as a receiving clerk for the Senate of Pennsylvania for over twenty years. Willie built and raced vintage race cars, this was his true passion. He was a member of the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing. Willie loved the Three Stooges and was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. Willie is survived by his wife, Marcy L. (Moyer) Brymesser; son, Nathan Brymesser of Mechanicsburg; sister, Tammy Bear and husband Jason of Carlisle; father and mother-in-law Jerry and Bonnie Moyer of Stevens; sister-in-law, Tracy Walters of Denver and his two nephews, Dalton Bear and Trent Walters. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Viewing will be held from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. The family requests that you dress in casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com