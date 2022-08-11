William Turicik

July 26, 1931- August 03, 2022

William Turicik, 91, a resident of Messiah Village in Mechanicsburg died Wednesday August 3, 2022. He is formerly from Carlisle and Ford City PA. He was born July 26, 1931, in Ford City, PA to Andrew and Katarina (Catherine) Turicik and was the fifth of six children.

Bill started working for PPG Industries in 1949 as a machinist apprentice in Ford City, PA. He was sent for mandatory military service during the Korean War and served in the Navy aboard the USS Yosemite.

Upon return from his service, he resumed his apprenticeship at PPG and worked for the company for 47 years. He ended his career working in management and engineering and excelled at both.

Bill married Jean Goodyear on June 18, 1955, in Cadogan PA. They had two children; Jeff Turicik (Lorraine) of Mechanicsburg and Lisa Dougherty (Ray) of Vacaville California. He leaves behind five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters; Mary, Tillie, Steve, Jenny, and Becky.

Bill, as everyone called him, was very loved by his family and friends. He was a kind and generous soul with a brilliant mind. He loved wood working and built a shop in his backyard. If you are one of the lucky ones, you have a carving, a bench, a clock, a cradle, or bookshelf from him. He had a green thumb and grew a leek and tomato crop in his backyard garden every summer. He was an avid trout fisherman, made mouthwatering buckwheat pancakes, and wrote beautiful haiku poetry. He loved classical music, especially Beethoven, but Neil Diamond and Willie Nelson were also favorites.

Bill was a wonderful husband, father, artist, writer, cook, and craftsman. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation in his name.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM with the memorial service following at 3:00 PM. Private inurnment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Mechanicsburg, PA. To sign online guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.