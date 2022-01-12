William T. Greenlaw

William "Bill" Thomas Greenlaw, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully in his sleep due to natural causes on Friday, January 7, 2022. Born on April 8, 1954 in Jamaica, Queens, New York, he was the son of the late William C. and Bernadette E. Greenlaw. Bill was a graduate of Cranford High School in New Jersey and studied at Hillsborough Community College in Florida. He served honorably in the United States Air Force, worked as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration, and worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service before retiring. Bill was a life member of the Franklin Fire Company (Station 4) where he served as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, and officer (lieutenant, captain, and second assistant fire chief). He enjoyed sports and was a fan of the New York Mets, New York Rangers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bill liked to golf, play softball, play computer games, work in his yard, and spend time outdoors. He loved animals, and helped rescue and foster dogs for over 20 years. Bill was heavily involved in the lives of his children, granddaughter, and community.