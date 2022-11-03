William Seely

Col. William B. Seely of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday , October 20, 2022, at the age of 86. Bill was born at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, son of the late Col. Theodore A. and Charis Eugenia Seely. Bill graduated from West Point in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry, US Army. In 1958 Bill married Patricia "Patt" Green, another "army brat".

Bill's 30 year career was spent in the infantry and as a Foreign Area Specialist in Latin America. He spoke fluent Spanish, Vietnamese and Japanese, had a master's degree in Social Psychology from UT Austin, and taught psychology and leadership at USMA. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, and studied at the Defense Language Institute in Fort Ord, CA. In Panama, he was aide to the Army Commander in the Canal Zone, and an instructor at the School of the Americas. He did two tours in Vietnam, served in the Pentagon's Office of the Army Reserve and was Senior Aide to General Omar Bradley. He commanded the 3rd Battalion of the 7th Infantry Brigade in Fort Benning, and was the Military Group Commander at the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Bill attended the U. S. Army War College in Carlisle Barracks and later returned as an instructor. His last assignment in the Army was at the Office of the Secretary of Defense in Washington, DC.