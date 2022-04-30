 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Saunders Graf

February 02, 1936- February 04, 2022

William Saunders Graf passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Memorial services for Bill will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00PM until service time. Interment will be in the West Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Neighbors In Christ, PO Box 71, Newville, PA 17241. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

