William Samuel Weaver

February 13, 1932- November 21, 2022

William Samuel Weaver aged 90, of Carlisle passed away November 21, 2022, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle. He was born February 13, 1932, in Carlisle, PA. He was the son of the late Roy S. and Hilda M. (Wolfe) Weaver. He was the husband of Beatrice J. (Lebo) Weaver for 66 years who preceded him in death.

In January of 1953 Bill was drafted into the United States Army as part of the Korean War conflict. Took basic training at Fort Bragg, NC. From there he was transferred to Baumholder, Germany attached to the 265th Field Artillery Battalion, Company C. This unit was assigned to the first 280mm atomic cannon in Germany. Bill was a Gunner on this weapon and was promoted to the rank of Corporal. December of 1954, Bill received an honorable discharge.

Bill worked for several years at the L.L. Rice coal yard in Carlisle. During this time, he became a charter member of the North Middleton Volunteer Fire Company No 1. and was instrumental in creating the Fire Police Unit where he became Captain. From there he was hired part time by the Township as their first police officer and in 1967 was extended to full time and became the first Chief of Police for North Middleton Township, retiring in 1993. He was a Deputy Sheriff in Cumberland County from 1994 to 2002 and worked for the Tipstaff in the Cumberland County Court House from August 2005 to February of 2016.

William was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Association of Chiefs of Police, the Pennsylvania Tri-County Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police Tri-County Lodge 76. He was an active member of St. Johns # 260 F.&A.M. Harrisburg Consistory, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Harrisburg, the Zembo Temple A.A.O.N.M.S., the Zembo Temple Police Unit and the Cumberland County Shrine Club. He also was a member of the Church of God Home Chapel.

William is survived by his daughter Lou Ann (Weaver) Milhimes of Gettysburg, granddaughter Rebecca E. (Milhimes) Peterson and husband James of Gettysburg, grandson Pete W. Milhimes and wife Caitlin of New Windsor Md. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Kaia R. Peterson, Karter J. Peterson, Mason W. Milhimes and Lucy A. Milhimes. He is also survived by his brother Leonard H. Weaver and wife Audrey of Spring Grove and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice, his sister Roxanna Weaver (Westfall) Batz, his brother Roy E. Weaver, sister-in-law Mildred C. Weaver, and son-in-law Donald L. Milhimes.

A Viewing for family and friends will be held on Sunday November 27, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013. A Celebration of Life Service in honor of William will be held on Monday November 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. with Burial and Committal services immediately following with Military Honors at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Carlisle, PA.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013. You are welcome to sign the Guestbook at HoffmanFH.com.