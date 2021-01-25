William S. Shover

He was born August 3, 1940 to the late Albert M. Shover and Maria L. (Stuart) Shover. He was a 1960 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. He worked as an electrician for his late father-in-law, Paul Cockley in the family electrical business and later became co-owner of Cockley’s Electric Service with his late brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) Cockley. He owned and operated “Bill Shover Energy Products” selling Kero-sun kerosene heaters and many gallons of kerosene along with other energy saving products. He also had a passion for ice cream and sold Hershey’s hand dipped ice cream for a few years. After Bill’s rheumatoid arthritis had progressed to the stage where he was no longer able to do electrical work, he became a charter bus driver for Wolf’s Bus Lines. He drove for them for 20 years before retiring. Never one to sit still, to keep himself busy in retirement he shuffled cars for Graham Motors until about 5 years ago.