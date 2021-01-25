William S. Shover

William S. “Bill” Shover age 80 of Carlisle passed away peacefully on January 22, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.
He was born August 3, 1940 to the late Albert M. Shover and Maria L. (Stuart) Shover. He was a 1960 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. He worked as an electrician for his late father-in-law, Paul Cockley in the family electrical business and later became co-owner of Cockley’s Electric Service with his late brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) Cockley. He owned and operated “Bill Shover Energy Products” selling Kero-sun kerosene heaters and many gallons of kerosene along with other energy saving products. He also had a passion for ice cream and sold Hershey’s hand dipped ice cream for a few years. After Bill’s rheumatoid arthritis had progressed to the stage where he was no longer able to do electrical work, he became a charter bus driver for Wolf’s Bus Lines. He drove for them for 20 years before retiring. Never one to sit still, to keep himself busy in retirement he shuffled cars for Graham Motors until about 5 years ago.
He enjoyed wood working, making anything from knick knacks to fine furniture. He made many grandfather clocks in his younger years. He enjoyed attending Carlisle High School events when his children and grandchildren were in the band and also attending their sporting events. He was treasurer for the Carlisle Band Boosters while his son was in the band.
His grandkids referred to him as “Pap” and through the years many others began calling him Pap as well.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary Lou Cockley Shover, son William, Jr (wife Paula), daughters Karen Shover Lowry, Becky Shover Hughes (husband Bruce); six grandchildren Alicia Lowry Runkle (husband Adam), Angela Lowry Failor (husband Cody), Bradford Shover, Christian Lowry, Benjamin Hughes and Rebekah Hughes; and one great grandson Ayden Failor, that he referred to as his little buddy. Brother Mac Shover of Carlisle and sister Virginia Shover Balog of Portland Maine. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Shover Cohick and Donna Mae Shover Feaster.
He was a member of the First United Church of Christ located in Carlisle.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to his nurses and staff at Transitions at Claremont for the care they provided to him during his five month stay at the facility. They went above and beyond so many times in providing for his needs. The family is also appreciative of the care and support provided by his nurses at UPMC Carlisle during his brief stay there as they made sure he was comfortable in his last days.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family, burial will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in his name to Transitions at Claremont, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1000 Claremont Rd, Carlisle PA 17013
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.
