William S. Graf

William Saunders Graf passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the age of 86 at UPMC Carlisle with his family by his side. Loving husband of Alvilda (Vilda), father of Vicki D. Johnson of Lubbock, Texas, Kathleen D. Austin of Austin, Texas, and Margaret L. Graf of Bloserville, PA. Six grandchildren and five great grandchildren gave him great joy. He was preceded in death by his son William E. Graf and his parents, Fallington and Jenetta Graf of Lancaster.

Bill was born February 2, 1936, in Lancaster. He graduated from Lancaster McCaskey High School in 1954 where he was the outstanding athlete in the class of 1954. He captained both the football and basketball teams his senior year. His appointment to and graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point initiated a 26-year military career. His military training included the Command and General Staff College and the National War College. He also obtained a MA and PhD in Mass Communications from the University of Wisconsin. Bill was proud of his many Army assignments and especially of his assignment as Recruiting Command's Director of Advertising and Sales Promotion where he was instrumental in the development and success of the Army's "Be All You Can Be" program. A decorated Vietnam War veteran, he retired in 1985 with the rank of Colonel. After retirement he was employed as Executive Vice President of the Capital Region Economic Development Corp. (CREDC).