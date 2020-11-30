William S. DiBerardine

Bill worked as an accountant for many years before retiring as a CFO. He was a graduate of Valley High School Class of 1968, a graduate of Penn State University Class of 1972 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. While attending Penn State he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. He honorably served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle, PA. Bill was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1299, Carlisle Elks Lodge 578 BPOE, White Circle Club of Carlisle, Carlisle Family Moose Lodge 761, and the AMVETS Post 274 of Carlisle. Bill enjoyed many hobbies such as playing cards, bowling, golfing with his sons and traveling. Bill was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.