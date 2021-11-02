William Russell Hoffman Jr.

William Russell "Bill" "J.R." Hoffman Jr., 74, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Manor Care Health Services, Carlisle.

He was born June 20, 1947, in Carlisle to the late William Sr. and Olive Naomi (Gamber) Hoffman.

Bill was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Carlisle. He was a car enthusiast who attended nearly every Carlisle car show. Bill worked at George's Subs and Pizza for 47 years. Although he did nearly every job during his time at George's, his favorite was working as a delivery driver. Bill enjoyed his daily trips to the gym with his silver sneakers club and attending country concerts with his wife. He loved his family and spending time with all of them especially his granddaughters who always brought him so much joy.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of (51 years) Vicky Hoffman of Carlisle; two sons, William (wife Jill) Hoffman III and Douglas (wife Jamie) Hoffman both of Dillsburg; three granddaughters, Mary Toungett of Staford, VA, Erin (husband Jake) Adorno of Lebanon, and Brielle Hoffman of Dillsburg; two great-grandsons, Julian and Keaton; one stepbrother, Lynn Stone of Carlisle and a close cousin, Ernie Merisotis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Emanuel Stone and close cousins, George, Arlene, and Pete Merisotis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Bloomfield Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 777 West North Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.