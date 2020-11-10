William Reese Victor, 66, of Carlisle passed away peacefully in his home on October 26, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1954 in Alexandria, VA. As a member of a military family, Bill spent his early youth living in Virginia, Alaska and Kansas until, at the age of 14 he settled in Carlisle where his father, Col. Alfred H. Victor taught at the US Army War College. Bill graduated from Carlisle High School in 1973 and attended Edinboro University, PA before completing his education at the University of Pittsburgh. Gifted with a huge heart and compassion for others, Bill's career always centered around helping others in need. For many years he ran his own business, Victor's Helping Hands, a contract network of home health care professionals in the Cumberland Valley area. The company operated successfully for over 9 years until Bill transitioned to teaching English as a second language to international families residing at the Army War College.