× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William R. Bromley, Jr., age 94, of Mechanicsburg, PA died Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born September 11, 1925 in Harrisburg, PA to the late William R. and Rose J. Coulter Bromley, Sr. and was the widower of Genevieve Ritter Bromley.

You may remember Bill from his career in agricultural sales with Wenger Feed Company of Mt. Joy, the New Kingstown Vol. Fire Company and his 55 year membership at the Harrisburg YMCA.

He is survived by his son, William R. Bromley, III of Mechanicsburg, daughter, Melanie J. Kullman of Hummelstown, two grandsons, Justin N. (Michelle) Kullman, Kristopher W. Kullman, and his two great grandchildren, Kamden and Kayleigh.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle with the Rev. Eric L. Funk officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of services. Interment will be in the Longsdorf Cemetery with Military Honors being provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in William's name be made to his church, Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 26 New Kingstown, PA 17072