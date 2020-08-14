William Paul Yorko, 88, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 7, 1932 in Sykesville, PA to the late Michael and Mary (Hudak) Yorko.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery, 2 Watts St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Military honors will be provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family and to view the full obituary.