William Paul Gillet
May 17, 1968- December 30, 2022
William Paul Gillet, 54, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born on May 17, 1968, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and was the son of Karen (Lavigne) Gillet of Viera, Florida and the late Morris Herman Gillet. He attended Dickenson University and received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology then attended Shippensburg University where he received a Master's Degree in Special Education and a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership and Policy. Bill devoted his life to his family and to service. He was employed by Big Spring School District as a Director of Pupil Services, where he was also a former Swimming Coach, was Waterfront Director at Brant Lake Camp in Horicon, New York, was on the Red Cross Cumberland Board and was lifeguard, CPR and first aid trainer with the Red Cross. He served in all of these positions for over 30 years. Bill also dedicated hours to recording events that took place within Big Spring School District and created annual, commemorative videos for sports, graduates, and new and retiring teachers.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Kay (Carson) Gillet of Shippensburg, three stepchildren that he considered his own; Mitchel Keim (Alexandria Gimmi) of Chambersburg and Jared Keim (Sydney Powell) of Yardley, Elainna Siller (Brandon) of Hershey, three grandchildren; Bryson Gimmi, Marlena Gimmi and Jenson Keim, and two brothers; Jason Gillet (Jennifer) of Huntington Station, NY and Brad Gillet (Jennifer) of Orlando, FL.
Funeral services and burial in Jersey Shore Cemetery, Jersey Shore, PA will be private at the convenience of the family with Rabbi Jeff Clopper officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bulldog Foundation for a scholarship in Bill's name:
Bulldog Foundation
P. O. Box 351
Newville, PA 17241
Memo: Gillet Fund
There will be a public memorial service announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, PA.
Send Condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com