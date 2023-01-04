William Paul Gillet

He was born on May 17, 1968, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and was the son of Karen (Lavigne) Gillet of Viera, Florida and the late Morris Herman Gillet. He attended Dickenson University and received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology then attended Shippensburg University where he received a Master's Degree in Special Education and a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership and Policy. Bill devoted his life to his family and to service. He was employed by Big Spring School District as a Director of Pupil Services, where he was also a former Swimming Coach, was Waterfront Director at Brant Lake Camp in Horicon, New York, was on the Red Cross Cumberland Board and was lifeguard, CPR and first aid trainer with the Red Cross. He served in all of these positions for over 30 years. Bill also dedicated hours to recording events that took place within Big Spring School District and created annual, commemorative videos for sports, graduates, and new and retiring teachers.