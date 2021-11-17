William N. Nickel II, 60, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on November 16, 2021, in the York Memorial Hospital. He was born August 4, 1961, in Redwood City, California, to the late William N. and LaVita (McMassey) Nickel.

William worked as a laborer in construction. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and loved his family very much.

He is survived by his companion, Keli Bouman of Mt. Holly Springs; children, Ryan Nickel of Mechanicsburg, and Courtney Danilowicz of Boiling Springs; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, LaNita Nickel.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.