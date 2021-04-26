William Myers Starner

William Myers "Bill" Starner, 73, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

He was born June 3, 1947 in Gettysburg to the late Charles G. and Margaret M. (Myers) Starner.

Bill graduated from Gettysburg High School in the class of 1965, completed his undergraduate studies at Gettysburg College, and earned his JD at Dickinson Law School. He honorably served his country in the US Army Reserve. Bill was employed by Fry Communications for more than 30 years before his eventual retirement. He was a member of VFW Post 477, the White Circle Club, and Moose Lodge #761.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda W. Starner of Carlisle; one son, Michael C. (wife Kristen) Starner of Spring City; and three grandsons, Jackson, Lucas, and Max.

A visitation celebrating Bill's life will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Frederick House, 219 North Hanover Street Carlisle, PA 17013. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow at Westminster Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

