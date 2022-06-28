William Marinus Van Soest

Bill was the son of Marinus and Sara Van Soest born and raised in Philadelphia. After school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1965-1967 in Korea and walked the DMZ with his service dog Eddie. This man is survived by his loving wife of 27 years- Victoria Van Soest, Sister- Anna Mae Terry of Spring Grove, Granddaughter- Ginny Weaver (Micah) of Newville, Godson-Russel Chapin (Kathy) of Philadelphia, Goddaughter- Samantha Teegarden (Ryan) of Spring Grove among other nieces and nephews. Bill had many hobbies including Golf, guns, and tinkering with his trains. He had a love for woodworking and used that passion to build a spectacular train track in his home with old fashioned modeled trains, signs, and railroad decor. Above all, Bill loved to drive. A road trip for him was anywhere between 300-600 miles and sometimes he would go even further for a fabulous breakfast. Tennessee, Avalon New Jersey, and Ocean City Maryland were Bill's most enjoyable vacation spots. Bill and Victoria moved to Newville in 2008 which became his happy place. He worked for Big Spring School District Transportation and Security. Bill took pride in making sure that the students were safe and enjoyed building relationships with them even if it was through a good tease. He lived to make the kids chuckle even if it was through joking with them about their mismatched socks or picking on them about having girlfriends. He kept them on their toes with the "word of the week" as well. It was all fun and games with Mr. Bill but the school work had to get done too. When the neighbor's kids got sick, they would claim he made the most healing cup of chicken noodle soup. His wife Vicki quickly became friends with their neighbors Scott Junk and Terry Little who later became family. Bill and Scott's relationship was and will continue to be a blessing to the both of them. Bill was a humble man: fearless, cherished, and loved. Special gratitude to Residential Home Health & Hospice. Thank you for the great care provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Opossum Hill Union Church, located at 601 Opossum Lake Road Carlisle, PA 17015 or a charity of your choice.