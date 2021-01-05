William M. Teter, age 96 of Carlisle, PA died on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in the Church of God Home in Carlisle. He was born in Circleville, WV on January 29, 1924 to the late Corbett and Mary Judy Teter and was the widow of Mary K. Teter who died on November 18, 2016.

Bill was a truck driver for over 60 years and enjoyed the spacious highway on which he drove. He honorably served his country in the US Army during WWII and was a member of the Gobin Guards Association.

Bill was an avid poker player, playing up till the last six months prior to his passing. His loving family meant the most to him.

He is survived by a son, Garry L. Teter, Sr., and a daughter, Cathy L. Chaplinski (husband Stanley) both of Carlisle; three brothers, Garland, Lee and Paul Teter, all of Ohio; and his four loving grandchildren, Garry L. Teter, Jr. (wife Dani), Stephanie Kane (husband David), Michael Chaplinski (wife Dr. Kate) and Matthew Teter. Bill was preceded in death by four sisters, one brother, and a daughter in law, Leona Teter.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of his family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There not be a viewing or visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

