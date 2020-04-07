William K. Sullivan

After college, Bill joined the US Navy attending officer candidate school in Newport RI, receiving his commission as an ensign in January 1956 and he then continued training as a Naval flight officer reporting to his 1st operational assignment in 1957. Bill’s assignments in Naval Aviation varied, including serving as a test pilot integrating radars and countermeasures. Bill served in flight squadrons VAW11, VX4, VF121, VF 213 and Bill commanded Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 12 in combat. Bill had many long deployments on the USS Ticonderoga, USS Ranger, USS Kittyhawk, USS Intrepid and USS Blue Ridge, undertaking and leading many dangerous air-missions over Vietnam and Laos. On 18 May 1966, Bill narrowly survived a harrowing shoot down and streamer ejection from an F4 Phantom incurring a substantial injury, wounded and evading enemy on the ground in Laos, before being rescued by a brave Air-Force team. Later when assigned to TACRON 12, Bill again survived brutal ground combat supporting the US Marines on-shore, while bravely leading his squadron from the front lines. As the Vietnam conflict wound down, Bill attended the US Army War College in Carlisle PA and remained on staff instructing Army officers from 1974-1979. Bill was promoted to Captain in 1977 and in 1979; Bill was then assigned to the US Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island with his service culminating as the dean of students for the Naval War College. Bill received several military awards including a Purple Heart, the Navy Distinguished Service Award and the Legion of Merit. After his retiring from the Navy in 1986, Bill continued to work as a defense contractor in Middletown, RI, retiring from McLaughlin in 1999.