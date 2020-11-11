William K. Salomone, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born November 13, 1937 in Washington D.C. to the late Gulio and Katherine (Keegan) Salomone and was the widower of Carole A. (Puchalla) Salomone who passed in 2010.

Bill was a graduate of Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C. He later attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe before graduating from Siena College in Loudonville, NY. Bill was the owner / operator of Keystone Fire Restoration for over 30 years before his retirement. He was an auto enthusiast who belonged to several auto clubs and enjoyed attending car shows. Bill was a very proud landlord in the later part of his life and took great pride in his properties. More than anything, he loved his family and spending time with his sons and their families.