William Joseph Kienzler, 89, of Newville, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Green Ridge Village.

He was born March 24, 1931 in Jeannette, PA a son of the late William and Louise (Trankle) Kienzler and he was the widower of Helen Marie (Stairs) Kienzler who passed on February 5, 2018.

Bill honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement he worked 30 years for IBM. William was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Newville and was a former member of Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, Carlisle. Bill was an avid sports fan and a talented bowler who was a member of many bowling leagues over the years.

He is survived by two daughters, Susan (husband Ralph) Williams of Newport News, VA and Cindy Kienzler of Frederick, MD.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, PA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 51 West Main Street Newville, PA 17241 or to Green Ridge Village, 210 Big Spring Road Newville, PA 17241.

