William John Farkas

July 31, 1962 - May 21, 2023

William John Farkas, age 60, of Carlise, PA passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his home.

Born in Pottsville, PA on July 31, 1962, he was the son of the late William Farkas.

Bill was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1980. He earned an Associates Degree from Penn State University in Electronic Technology. Bill worked as an electrical engineer for Flight Systems Industrial Products. He loved working on electronics, composing music, and playing his guitar with his friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded by his grandparents, who helped raise him, Anna and Joseph LaPlaca.

Bill is survived by his sister Debbie Comisac and her husband Steve, Pottsville; his nieces Emily and Sarah Comisac, Philadelphia and Katie Comisac, Pottsville; and his nephew Stephen Comisac, Pottsville.

Funeral Services and interment will be held privately.

The Robert A Evans Jr Funeral Home in Port Carbon is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.