William J. Irwin, 65, of Gardners, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident. He was born on August 17, 1955 in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late James W. and Elizabeth A. (Hackel) Irwin.
Bill was a 1973 graduate of South Hills High School in Pittsburgh and attended the University of Pittsburgh and Ohio State University where he studied engineering. Bill retired in December 2019 after 39 years of service with the US Army. He worked at the New Cumberland Army Depot as a Public Affairs Specialty Army Recruiter. Bill was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Ancient Order of Hibernians of Carlisle, Scottish American Military Society, the Marine Corps League of Carlisle and the Clan Irwin Association. Bill played Santa for many years with several local organization and especially enjoyed being a sponsor for the Special Needs Fishing Derby at the Carlisle Barracks. Bill helped with the ROTC and the Junior ROTC and assisted many young people in the Boy Scouts of America earn their Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Anna M. (Rush) Irwin, his adoring and adored canine Callie Anne and two felines, Gigi and Simon, four sisters, Patricia A. (Mike) Germeyer of Jamestown, PA, Rose (Clete) Scalo of Butler, Deborah Irwin of Wexford and Donna Lee Irwin of Pittsburgh and many nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins and friends. Bill was preceded in death by one brother Joseph Patrick Irwin.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, McClures Gap Rd., Carlisle with Rev. Tiburtius-Raja officiating. Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to a charity of your choice. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.