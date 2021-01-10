William J. Irwin

Bill was a 1973 graduate of South Hills High School in Pittsburgh and attended the University of Pittsburgh and Ohio State University where he studied engineering. Bill retired in December 2019 after 39 years of service with the US Army. He worked at the New Cumberland Army Depot as a Public Affairs Specialty Army Recruiter. Bill was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Ancient Order of Hibernians of Carlisle, Scottish American Military Society, the Marine Corps League of Carlisle and the Clan Irwin Association. Bill played Santa for many years with several local organization and especially enjoyed being a sponsor for the Special Needs Fishing Derby at the Carlisle Barracks. Bill helped with the ROTC and the Junior ROTC and assisted many young people in the Boy Scouts of America earn their Eagle Scout.