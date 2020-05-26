× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William J. Butler Jr., 80, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA passed away on May 22, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born in Allentown on October 10, 1939 to the late William J. and Frieda (Kratzer) Butler Sr.

William retired from Yellow Freight Systems and Consolidated Freight Systems with 39 years of service as a manager. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. William was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 674, Family Order of Moose 761, Carlisle, Life Member of the West Side Republic Club, Bethlehem and the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Julia A. (Ross) Butler; stepchildren, Kim Chang and William Stanley Jr., both of Mt. Holly Springs; and two great nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jeanne Meixell, niece, Barbara Peotrowski and a great niece.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 202 W. Butler St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.