William J. "Bill" Bailey, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Thornwald Home.
He was born February 4, 1929 in Queens, NY to the late George Washington and Margaret Theresa (Darcy) Bailey and was the widower of Donna Mae Bailey to whom he was married for 39 years before her passing in 2007.
Bill retired from the US Navy in 1970 after serving his country for over 22 years. He worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service from 1970-1974 in Waukegan, IL. Bill was also employed by Estep Electric where he repaired motors, as an instructor at Carlisle Area OIC, as a maintenance supervisor for Carlisle Redevelopment Authority, and finally the Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg where he retired in 1995.
Bill was a devout member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister for over 20 years. He also served on the school and cemetery boards and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bill is survived by his son Michael and wife Beth Teixeira of York; two grandchildren, Christopher and wife Cynthia Teixeira of Rhode Island and Jonathan and wife Amanda Teixeira of Nebraska; five great-grandchildren, Joaquin, Josie, Charlotte, Ellie Mae, and Brielle; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Donald Bender as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
Bill's family has requested business casual attire be worn for the viewing and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 East Pomfret Street Carlisle, PA 17013.
