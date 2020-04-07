William J. "Bill" Alwood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William J. "Bill" (Chief 3) Alwood, 86, of Newville, died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 15, 1933 in Carlisle to the late Carl B. and Mary A. Rutters Alwood.

Bill had retired from the former Carlisle Hospital as Safety-Security Co-Ordinator. He was the former Chief of the Carlisle Boro Fire Dept. Bill was a member of the C.U.M.C. and the Carlisle Elks Lodge BPOE # 578. He was an avid bird watcher.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 yrs., Vickii Kline Alwood; two sons, R. James Alwood (Jeanne) of Maryland, Richard C. Alwood (Kathy) of Carlisle. Also surviving are five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to the health situation our country is facing today.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Bill's name be made to Carlisle United Methodist Church, 45 S. West St. Carlisle, PA 17013 or to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd. Hbg. PA 17110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

