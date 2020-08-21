William J. Alwood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William J. "Bill" (Chief III) Alwood, 86, of Newville, died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 15, 1933 in Carlisle to the late Carl B. and Mary A. Rutters Alwood.

Bill had retired from the former Carlisle Hospital as Safety-Security Co-Ordinator and former fire Chief of the Carlisle Fire Dept.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 yrs., Vickii Kline Alwood; two sons, R. James Alwood and wife Jeanne Maher of Maryland, Richard C. Alwood and wife Kathy of Carlisle.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Carlisle United Methodist Church, 45 S. West St. Carlisle, PA 17013. Officiating will be the Reverend Mira Hewlitt and Pastor Jacob Waybright.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Bill's name be made to his church or to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd. Hbg. PA 17110.

In keeping with Gov. Wolf's request on social distancing we ask you please to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. Please wear your masks!

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

